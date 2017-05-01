Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 410,000 New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of New Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,985,000 after buying an additional 556,731 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,557,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 128,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,990,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after buying an additional 348,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,433,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 606,580 shares during the period.

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) traded down 2.993% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.755. The company had a trading volume of 6,627,078 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 98.393. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. GMP Securities cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

