Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 140,161 A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 950,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 197,699 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $7,309,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 323.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 684,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 522,447 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) traded down 1.420% on Monday, reaching $7.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,057 shares. The firm’s market cap is $471.35 million. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post $0.11 EPS for the current year.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,939,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,208,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil Wu Becker sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $83,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,534 shares of company stock worth $1,952,313 in the last three months. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

