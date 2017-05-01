Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 5,218 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Big Lots worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $4,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Big Lots by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 63,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $244,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Big Lots by 16.2% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Big Lots by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,334,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded down 1.56% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 857,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.89. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The company earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

In other news, Director Philip E. Mallott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $51,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,854.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,301. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

