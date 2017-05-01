Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) opened at 23.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. news, Director Barry Pinsley sold 1,700 shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $42,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (Espey) is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering products for use in military and environment applications. The Company provides power energy conversion and transformer solutions.

