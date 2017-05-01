Equity Residential (EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up 0.17% during trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,063 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.32. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company earned $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.69 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 176.91%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.5038 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, insider David S. Santee sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $340,571.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

