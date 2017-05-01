Equity Residential (EQR) PT Set at $75.00 by Argus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been given a $75.00 price objective by Argus in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) opened at 64.58 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.69 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 176.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5038 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $340,571.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $3,733,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

