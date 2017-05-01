Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY17 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. TheStreet upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,503 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $232.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 88.08%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

