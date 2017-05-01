Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Valvoline Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst C. Jolly now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Gabelli also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) opened at 22.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $514 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.04 million. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Kirk bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $159,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,961.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

