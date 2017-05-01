Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.49 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

