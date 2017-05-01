Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

Shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) traded up 28.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 1,059,620 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $773.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

In related news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 50,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,137,000.00. Also, Director Rajesh Raut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 140,261 shares of company stock worth $8,836,741 and have sold 15,466 shares worth $1,100,616.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

