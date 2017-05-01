Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $433.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $417.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Equinix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.71.

Shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) opened at 417.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.47 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 1-year low of $314.55 and a 1-year high of $418.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $949.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.89 million. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 648.15%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.90, for a total value of $402,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,696 shares in the company, valued at $15,187,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Smith sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.37, for a total transaction of $2,146,928.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,608.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,744 shares of company stock worth $18,163,029. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 38.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 63,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equinix by 851.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 108,247 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Equinix by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

