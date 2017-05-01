Equifax Inc. (EFX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Equifax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) traded down 0.23% on Friday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 946,358 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.83. Equifax has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $139.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business earned $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

