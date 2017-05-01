Equal Energy (ENT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Equal Energy (NYSE:ENT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equal Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Equal Energy (NYSE:ENT) opened at 3.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Equal Energy has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $264.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equal Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equal Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Equal Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Equal Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equal Energy in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Equal Energy

Equal Energy Ltd. (Equal) is an exploration and production of oil and gas company. Equal’s oil and gas properties are located in Oklahoma. Equal Energy has an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, EEUSHI. EEUSHI holds all of Equal’s Oklahoma oil and gas properties and associated assets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equal Energy US Inc The Company also reviews new drilling opportunities and potential acquisitions in Oklahoma to supplement its exploration and development activities.

