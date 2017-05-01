Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $371,000 Stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.05% of Epizyme worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 208.7% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 186,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 642,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) traded down 0.28% on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 366,326 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm earned $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post ($2.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $371,000 Stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/epizyme-inc-epzm-shares-bought-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other Epizyme news, CFO Andrew E. Singer sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,402.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $81,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,681.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.