CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cann restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) opened at 18.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Epizyme has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $18.50.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post ($2.63) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Epizyme’s (EPZM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/epizyme-inc-epzm-coverage-initiated-at-cibc-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Singer sold 2,013 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,402.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $81,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $548,681.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,601,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 1,309,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Epizyme by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 359,859 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,035,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.