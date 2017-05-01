EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 201,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,391,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,812,000 after buying an additional 516,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) opened at 92.50 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company’s market capitalization is $53.36 billion.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. KLR Group upgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America Corp upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $259,351.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

