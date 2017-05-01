Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVHC. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its position in Envision Healthcare by 16.6% in the third quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 5,234,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,582,000 after buying an additional 746,888 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $7,214,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envision Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,886,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $7,578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envision Healthcare by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,458,000 after buying an additional 1,747,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 56.03 on Monday. Envision Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The firm’s market cap is $6.51 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 97.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Envision Healthcare Co. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envision Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, insider Robert Jon Coward sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

