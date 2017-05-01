Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) by 1,075.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVHC. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 16.6% in the third quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 5,234,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,582,000 after buying an additional 746,888 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,214,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,458,000 after buying an additional 1,747,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 56.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The firm’s market cap is $6.51 billion. Envision Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envision Healthcare Co. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price objective on Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Envision Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In related news, Director John Thomas Gawaluck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

