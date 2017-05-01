Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,141,462 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 19,404,683 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 222.6% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1,050.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Vetr raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.42 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 27.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 10.92%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

