Entergy (ETR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Entergy (NYSE:ETR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Entergy earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,401 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. The stock’s market cap is $13.62 billion. Entergy has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $82.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Entergy had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In other news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $36,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,497.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,693.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

