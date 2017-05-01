Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Entercom Communications Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) traded down 4.74% on Monday, hitting $12.05. 231,793 shares of the company traded hands. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Entercom Communications Corp. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company earned $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Entercom Communications Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company sells advertising time to local, regional and national advertisers and national network advertisers, purchasing spot commercials in varying lengths. It focuses on station-related digital platforms, which allow for audience interaction and participation, and integrated local digital marketing solutions and station events.

