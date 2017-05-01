Entellus Medical Inc (ENTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entellus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ENTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Entellus Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic sinusitis. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Entellus Medical, Inc. is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America Corp lowered Entellus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Entellus Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Entellus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) traded up 0.84% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 57,625 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $313.72 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Entellus Medical has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entellus Medical will post ($1.28) EPS for the current year.

In other Entellus Medical news, major shareholder Life Sciences Fu International sold 533,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $9,062,309.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entellus Medical by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 312,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. Discovery Group I LLC increased its stake in shares of Entellus Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 745,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entellus Medical

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

