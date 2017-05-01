Entegris Inc (ENTG) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Dougherty & Co

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target upped by Dougherty & Co from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report issued on Friday. Dougherty & Co currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on Entegris from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Aegis started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded up 2.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 1,050,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. Entegris has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William James Shaner sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $217,383.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,664.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Nicholas Burns sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $79,271.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,915. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,820,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after buying an additional 137,631 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,689,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,944,000 after buying an additional 264,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,962,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,678,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,073,000 after buying an additional 255,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,611,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after buying an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

