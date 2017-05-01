Entegris Inc (ENTG) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $26.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded up 2.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 1,050,745 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Entegris has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $25.60.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.62 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.
In other Entegris news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $212,648.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William James Shaner sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $217,383.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,664.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,580 shares of company stock worth $3,543,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.