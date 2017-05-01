EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm earned $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) traded down 0.61% on Monday, reaching $70.22. 161,054 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. Wunderlich began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/enpro-industries-inc-npo-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-18-eps.html.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.