Enova International Inc (ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enova International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company earned $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) traded up 3.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,246 shares. Enova International has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Enova International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

In related news, VP John Higginson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Enova International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enova International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

