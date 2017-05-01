Enova International Inc (ENVA) Receives $12.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP John Higginson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 41.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 110,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) opened at 14.20 on Friday. Enova International has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $473.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.60.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm earned $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

