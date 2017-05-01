Eni SpA (E) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s price chart shows that it has outperformed the broader industry over the last three months. Eni expects oil and gas production in 2017-2020 to grow at 3% per year. This will be attained by new field start-ups and ramp-ups. Production optimization is also expected to contribute about 850 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) in 2020. These are positives and reflect the improving macro scenario. Eni SpA’s relatively low risk earnings growth and an increasing dividend that yields a solid 4.19% adds visibility to the story. However, the commodity price rout is making it difficult for the company to sell assets at what it thinks is a good price. Given these headwinds, we see limited upside from its current level. As it is, lower oil prices continue to take a toll on Eni's key upstream unit, while challenges faced by the European gas and refining sectors will restrict downstream performance.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eni SpA in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Eni SpA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eni SpA in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eni SpA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Eni SpA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. 20,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.76 billion. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.38. Eni SpA had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company earned $17.44 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eni SpA will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. Eni SpA’s payout ratio is currently -20.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eni SpA by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eni SpA by 1.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eni SpA by 422.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Eni SpA during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eni SpA during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eni SpA

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

