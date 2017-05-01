Eni SpA (E) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eni SpA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in E. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 121,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eni SpA during the third quarter worth $168,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 422.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. 173,830 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.76 billion. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.38. Eni SpA had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company earned $17.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eni SpA will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Eni SpA’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Eni SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eni SpA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eni SpA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Eni SpA Company Profile

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

