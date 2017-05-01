Capstone Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,825 Shares of Eni SpA (E)

Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eni SpA were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eni SpA by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eni SpA by 1.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eni SpA by 422.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Eni SpA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eni SpA during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) opened at 30.98 on Monday. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. The firm’s market cap is $55.78 billion.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.38. Eni SpA had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company earned $17.44 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.8458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.69%. Eni SpA’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

Several research firms have commented on E. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Eni SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eni SpA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Eni SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

