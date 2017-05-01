EnerSys (ENS) Position Boosted by DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of EnerSys worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2,492.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 274,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,276,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,324,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 38.6% in the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 494,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,119,000 after buying an additional 137,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) traded down 0.01% on Monday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,771 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business earned $563.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 5.77%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post $4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “EnerSys (ENS) Position Boosted by DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/enersys-ens-position-boosted-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.