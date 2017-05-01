Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 265,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $460.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.50 and a beta of 4.86.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business earned $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/energy-recovery-inc-erii-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,978.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.