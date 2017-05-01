Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,474 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,686,552 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 102,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $781,434.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 307,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,181 shares of company stock worth $826,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 221,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 767,525 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company’s market cap is $1.08 billion. Endurance International Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business earned $292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.58 million. Endurance International Group Holdings had a positive return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.74) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Endurance International Group Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

