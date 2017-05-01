Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Noble Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 14th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) opened at 3.08 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.49 million, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of -0.09.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver Corp had a negative net margin of 74.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 632,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 259,066 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp during the third quarter worth $4,516,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,126,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver Corp

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

