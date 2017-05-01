Analysts Set Enbridge Inc (ENB) PT at $64.08

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.08.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. GMP Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) opened at 56.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

In related news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 5,135 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$281,398.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

