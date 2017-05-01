Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EEP. Mizuho downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded up 0.05% on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,742 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company’s market cap is $6.81 billion.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 56.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

