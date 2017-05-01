Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. earned a news impact score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,671 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The stock’s market cap is $6.81 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is -179.23%.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

