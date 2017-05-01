Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enbridge Energy Management is a Delaware limited liability company. They manage and control the business and affairs of Enbridge Partners. They have no assets or operations other than those related to their interest in Enbridge Partners. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) traded up 0.3281% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.6209. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,114 shares. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company’s market cap is $1.56 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 135,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington Steele LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Huntington Steele LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Company Profile

