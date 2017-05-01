Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 8,450 Shares of Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.83% of Chuy's Holdings worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded up 3.52% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 229,779 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.03. Chuy's Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Chuy's Holdings had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business earned $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy's Holdings Inc will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chuy's Holdings from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Chuy's Holdings in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Chuy's Holdings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on Chuy's Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy's Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Chuy's Holdings

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

