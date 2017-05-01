Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $9.508 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.60% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,457,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $982,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,713,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded up 0.11% on Monday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,249 shares. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm earned $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

