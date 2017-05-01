Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11,927,000 Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust maintained its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.31% of Home Bancshares worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) traded up 0.94% during trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 369,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.83%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/emerald-mutual-fund-advisers-trust-has-11927000-stake-in-home-bancshares-inc-homb.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Merion Capital Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

About Home Bancshares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.