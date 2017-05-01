Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Continues to Hold Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust continued to hold its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.49% of Eagle Bancorp worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) traded up 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,710 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $290,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,378.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $917,950. Insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

