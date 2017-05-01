Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 166,295 Shares of Kate Spade & Co (KATE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its position in Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 166,295 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.37% of Kate Spade & Co worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 229,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 424,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the third quarter worth about $15,575,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) traded down 3.39% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,344 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Kate Spade & Co has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.62. Kate Spade & Co also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,987 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,377% compared to the typical daily volume of 270 call options.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Co had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $271 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Kate Spade & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kate Spade & Co will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KATE shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America Corp cut Kate Spade & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.28 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Kate Spade & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Kate Spade & Co

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. It operates through three segments. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America. The KATE SPADE International segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in international markets, which operates principally in Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Europe and Latin America).

