Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Reduces Position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned approximately 1.19% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,854,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,787,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 188,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) traded up 7.73% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 659,847 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.09 billion. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $1.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post ($3.99) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

