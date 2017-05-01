Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $13.244 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.35% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 828,101 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The company’s market cap is $4.73 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $658,737.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

