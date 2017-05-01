Emera Inc (EMA) Receives C$52.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$51.50 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) traded up 0.17% on Monday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 433,337 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. Emera has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and Other.

