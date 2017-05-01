Emcor Group Inc (EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) traded up 0.03% on Monday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,860 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Emcor Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 196,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Emcor Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 8,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,678,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

