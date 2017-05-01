Embraer SA (ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Embraer SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Embraer SA in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Embraer SA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer SA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Embraer SA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer SA by 23.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Embraer SA by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) traded up 0.36% on Monday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,171 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.56. Embraer SA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Embraer SA had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Embraer SA’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Embraer SA Company Profile

