Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, FBR & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) traded down 0.4405% on Wednesday, reaching $16.4074. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $529.01 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omega Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 879,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 442,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

