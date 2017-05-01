Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Stake Decreased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,712,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,953,000 after buying an additional 1,945,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,736,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,872,000 after buying an additional 4,091,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,056,000 after buying an additional 120,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $658,856,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,406,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,190,000 after buying an additional 1,195,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 82.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. Eli Lilly and Co has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.18 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In related news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $861,036.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $17,780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,690,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,162 shares of company stock valued at $55,440,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

